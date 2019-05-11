Speech to Text for Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

girls state qualifiers at gá háv tonight. a lot of really good matches and eager athletes. the girls 800 spring medly lands denver the number one spot, emmetsburg 2 and forest city number three. the boys up next. aplington parkersburg takes that oneá áand in the 3000 a familier face will head to i love running at state it is such and adrenaline rush it is such an amazing experience. niacc baseball