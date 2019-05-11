Clear
Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Bryan Skogheim gets the chance of a lifetime Saturday.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

a big task ahead of him. as many in albert lea set out for another day of the fishing opener tomorrow, some boaters have a lot on their plate. the event attracts many people across the state, including the actual governor himself. how does one of the most powerful people in the state get out on the water? you have one of an experienced boater take him out. bryan skogáeim was chosen to host governor walz out on the water. he said he's going to enjoy just getting to go fishing. "it's just going to be fun fishing. i think the governor has a background in outdoors, he understands fishing. and understands it's just more than catching a fish, it's a comaraderie on the boat and just having a good time and enjoying
