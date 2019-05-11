Speech to Text for Honoring the fallen

sunday marks the beginning of national police week, and the rochester community is honoring it in a special way. today this memorial filled with people all to honor and apprecite officers who were killed in the line of duty, and offer support to their loved ones. since 1791, there have been 23,719 known line of duty deaths in the united states. today is about honoring each and every one of them. the evening is paying special tribute to hayfield chief of police douglas claassen who passed away in 1999. while no prayer, speech, or words can fill the space left behind when a loved one passes, the evening aimed to offer support and respect to loved ones... loved ones who encourage us to live every day like it's our last. "it was just a fantastic thing that when you look back, when you're in the turmoil of things you don't think about it... but when you look back, you think of how good you had it." a new law enforcement memorial is in the process of being built right across the street, and is expected to be finished by 2022. national police week is this sunday through next saturday.