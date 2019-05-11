Speech to Text for Time-delay safes at CVS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

epidemic in the united states is causing an increase in pharmacy robberies. now cávás is implementing new safety measures across minnesota. they've installed new time delay safes in every cávás pharmacy in the state. in 20á15 they did the same thing in indianapolis á and shortly after they found a 70 percent decrease in pharmacy robberies. the new safe will make it so the pharmacist has to enter a code and then there will be a time delay before the safe unlocks.xxx "thats the huge deterrent part is that for the vast majority of these robberies, they want to be able to get in and out really quickly so if they were to rob the pharmacy, they have to stand around for a while then that in and of itself is a deterrent." we could not show the safe for security purposes, but they are being used now in every pharmacy in the state.