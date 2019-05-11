Speech to Text for Biggest fish stories

to help kick off the openning weekend... writers in albert lea compiled a series of short stories called "the biggest fish story... ". kimt news 3's isabella basco got to hear some of their stories and is here to chronicle the tales. isabella? /// katie and george... albert lea is the heart of lake country in southern minnesota... which is why hearing the stories of some of their talented writers is the perfect way to kick off a minnesotan weekend. let's dive deep and learn more now. at the albert lea art center... writers young and old... got together to sign their baby: the biggest fish story. but waitá áá this book will appeal to more than just anglers . "you don't have to fish or even like to fish to enjoy reading some of the things in this book." in fact á you'll find a little bit of everything in this collection. "there's something for everyone in this book. there's humor, there's sadness, there's deep thoughts. there is slice of life." an adventure while walking in albert lea... the writer of that story also spoke to me about what she hopes people will get out of reading her words. sara aeikens wrote a story about doing the crab legs on abandoned railroad tracks. "i decided ok i'll get on my hands and knees. when i got to the water, i looked down and thought i better be really careful. my knees started to work from the tides. then i said, i'll do it crab leg style. that was kind of the funny part." why did aeikens decide to write about this unlikely topic? "how many people do you see that has ever done that, huh?" and her tale is just one slice of this diverse book: which reminds people of what we the book is dedicated to governor tim walz and all the people who will be joining him this weekend. /// thank you isabella. the book contains everything from articles and poems to short stories.