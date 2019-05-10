Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Austin man charged in Mower Co. crash that killed 90-year-old man Full Story

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/10

Nelson's forecast showing rain moving in for parts of this weekend, but it won't be raining the whole weekend.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:57 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/10

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on the fishing opener á but what about mother's day? how's the weather looking for sunday? high pressure is attempting to take control of the region but we do have a weak wave continuing to bring clouds for the rest of friday. clearing skies will take place tonight setting up another chilly one with lows in the 30s and patchy frost. the day on saturday starts are magnificent with sunshine and highs jumping into the low and mid 60s. afternoon clouds will march in as a stronger system carves into the midwest. this system will bring a chance of showers or a storm later on saturday and sunday morning. model data is showing the clouds and damp conditions to linger into sunday; however, rain chances will be smaller as we go into sunday afternoon. next week will feature a few nights with chances of showers and storms. the nice part about this forecast will be the temperatures with each day getting close to 70. tonight: becoming mostly clear. lows: upper 30s. winds: wáse 5á10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny with afternoon showers possible. highs: low 60s. winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow night: showers and storms possible. lows: near 45. a cool and damp spring á with a late snowfall á is pushing back the start of planting for many farmers. a cool and damp spring á with a late snowfall á is pushing back the start of planting for many farmers. according to
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/10

Image

Kids taking part in fishing opener

Image

Governor's Fishing Opener: Hooked on Broadway Picnic and Dance

Image

Soggy start to the planting season

Image

Bill's Family Foods sold to HyVee

Image

National Correctional Officers Week

Image

Fishing Education Day proclamation

Image

Students helping seniors

Image

Local students make their mark on Washington, DC.

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

Community Events