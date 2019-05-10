Speech to Text for Kids taking part in fishing opener

fishing open attracts many tourists from around the state... ... but some are grabbing a fishing rod for the first time. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us live at fountain lake, as young anglers take to the water. xxx hey guys the conditiions could not be more perfect for the governor's fishing challenge. things have cleared out now, things wrapped up at south edgewater park at about two o'clock. now i myself am not the best fisherman in the world, but for the youngins in albert lea, they had themselves some pretty good catches. xxx young fishers cast their nets and hoped for the big one during the kid's fishing event on day two of the governor's fishing opener. three fifth grade classes from halverson elementary in albert lea learned about fish through different stations. the student's received tips from the minnesota department of natural resources and the shellrock river watershed district. julia thompson is the leader of the kids event. she said the young ones could not wait to get out and fish. "the kids are loving it, the kids got off the bus today and we're so excited. i was quizzing them, what's the governor's name and they were all shouting his name, it's been great." the first time the fishing opener has been held in albert lea, the young fishers were excited the event was in their backyard. "it's actually pretty nice that we got chosen." after learning about the sport, they were just ready to get out and catch a fish. "what's going to be your favorite part about today.... casting it and seeing how far it can go." but first, they helped restock the lake with fresh walleye. after each kid took turns returning the fish to the water, instructors helped with learning the proper technique, how to cast, reel in and fix a mangled line. it was time to see who could get the biggest fish. some were lucky enough to get a bite, while some waited patiently. they were ecstatic to get their first one. as the fifth graders continued to reel in their big catch, thompson said that introducing the kids to the sport of fishing can expose them to a lifeálong hobby. "we're going to be giving them fishing rods and have them all set up so they can fish. earlier today i got the chance to speak with the man who will be taking governor tim walz out on the water, hear from him later tonight at 10. live in albert lea zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports.///