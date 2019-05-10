Clear
Governor's Fishing Opener: Hooked on Broadway Picnic and Dance

There is still time to head out to Albert Lea and partake in some of the fun fishing opener events including Friday evening's dance.

happening right now for the minnesota governor's fishing opener... the "hooked on broadway" community picnic and dance. community members and anglers alike are gathering on broadway avenue between fountain street and main street. kimt news three's isabella basco is live there now á isabella? xxx katie and george... behind me... you can see people enjoying some free food. organizers say they expect about 25á hundred people at this community picnic. it's the perfect way to spend the evening before a weekend of fishing on albert lea's lakes. xxx on this gorgeous day... people are lining up... chowing down and excited for the beautiful weekend ahead. albert lea resident brandon brackey is glad anglers near and far get to enjoy the city he lives in. "it's gonna be a nice chance to showcase the local fishing and a lot of the things going on and how beautiful downtown albert lea is." it's the chance for people á young and old á to reconnect on water and on land. "happy fisher i'll be sticking around to hear some tales from anglers about fishing at the albert lea art center á you can hear their stories tonight on kimt news 3 at 10. in albert lea á isabella basco á kimt news 3. thanks isabella. events are happening all weekend in albert lea. stay with kimt news 3 for team coverage. minnesota's
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
