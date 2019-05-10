Speech to Text for Soggy start to the planting season

a stretch of soggy... rainy days... we are finally starting to dry out. that's put some farmers at a disadvantage this planting season - as it's been too wet to work. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is finding out what they're seeing out in the fields.xxx planting season latest-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:the latest on planting season kimt news 3 so far - it's been an iffy start to this year's planting season. however - farmers are managing to get corn - soybeans and other crops planted so they're ready for fall harvest. courtney bartz grew up with an agricultural background - her dad and uncle both farm near grafton. she also works with farmers on a daily basis. lowerthird2line:courtney bartz agronomy office, viafield "we were off to a little bit of a slower start this year with some of the early april snow and the rain. we did get into the field and get going earlier this spring than we did last year." lowerthird2line:the latest on planting season kimt news 3 according to the most recent crop report from the u-s department of agriculture...ab out 28 percent of corn has been planted in the north central area of iowa - soybeans are only sitting at 2 percent planted. minnesota has only seen about 6 percent of the corn planted statewide. dennis johnson with the iowa state university extension office in northwood is optimistic that farmers are still on track. lowerthird2line:dennis johnson education specialist, isu extension worth co. "if you can get it in by that time period, you'll probably maximize your yields yet. where as if you go past may 15th, get into late may, you may start running into yield drag because you didn't get it planted on time or maybe the crop is a little wet in the fall and doesn't mature as much as we like." lowerthird2line:the latest on planting season kimt news 3 as planting season rolls on - bartz has one hope. "just some nice warm, sunny days. we gotta get the soil temps up a little bit and the air temperature too." in worth county - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. /