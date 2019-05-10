Clear
Bill's Family Foods sold to HyVee

The business owners say the timing of the sale worked out so they could retire.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

area is closing its doors after 54 years in business. bills grocery store-vo-1 lowerthird2line:hy-vee buys bill's family foods forest city, ia bill's family foods in forest city and garner will both be sold to hy-vee. the company has been in the korth family's hands since 19- 65. ken and mike korth, the sons of bill, say they are ready to retire and the decision to sell to hy-vee just came at the right time--but they are going to miss owning the store.xxx bills grocery store-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mike korth owner, bill's family foods it's definietly going to be the employees and the customers. they have been the life blood and we are really appreciate them over the 54 years we've been. the final day of business at bill's family foods will be june second. /
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
