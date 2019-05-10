Clear
National Correctional Officers Week

A detention deputy says it is nice to be recognized for the often thankless job.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

a thankless job... but county correctional officers have a huge impact on communities, and this is the week to thank them-because it's national correctional officers week. correction officer week-vo-1 lowerthird2line:national correctional officers week rochester, mn the olmsted county adult detention center employs anywhere from 50 to 70 correctional officers at a time. they walk and talk with detainees who aren't behind bars like you may expect. the officers manage behavior, organize programs, and most importantly prepare detainees to be productive members of society when they get out.xxx correction officer week-sot-1 lowerthird2line:deputy laura gearhart detention deputy, field training officer "we're not seen a lot we do silent work and for the most part that's okay but i think it's important that correction officers are recognized for the work they do because we do work really really hard with these folks when they're in custody so that when they go out into the community, they're better than when they came in." do you want to join their ranks? if so - the olmsted county adult detention center is currently hiring for detention officers. / it's
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
