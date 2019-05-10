Speech to Text for Fishing Education Day proclamation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dropped by edgewater bay to make a proclamation today.xxx lt gov at fishing openers-natvo-1 lowerthird2line:fishing education day proclamation albert lea, mn friday may 5 2019 as fishing education day in the great state of minnesota. cheering lieutenant governor peggy flanagan read a proclamation by governor tim walz naming today minnesota fishing education day. she made the announcement to a group of albert lea fifth graders. flanagan and her daughter then tried out some fishing on fountain lake. we are told it was her daughter's first time casting a line.