Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Austin man charged in Mower Co. crash that killed 90-year-old man Full Story

Fishing Education Day proclamation

Albert Lea students were on hand has Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan read off the Governor's proclamation.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Fishing Education Day proclamation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dropped by edgewater bay to make a proclamation today.xxx lt gov at fishing openers-natvo-1 lowerthird2line:fishing education day proclamation albert lea, mn friday may 5 2019 as fishing education day in the great state of minnesota. cheering lieutenant governor peggy flanagan read a proclamation by governor tim walz naming today minnesota fishing education day. she made the announcement to a group of albert lea fifth graders. flanagan and her daughter then tried out some fishing on fountain lake. we are told it was her daughter's first time casting a line.
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids taking part in fishing opener

Image

Governor's Fishing Opener: Hooked on Broadway Picnic and Dance

Image

Soggy start to the planting season

Image

Bill's Family Foods sold to HyVee

Image

National Correctional Officers Week

Image

Fishing Education Day proclamation

Image

Students helping seniors

Image

Local students make their mark on Washington, DC.

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

Image

"Without farmers, you would be hungry, naked, and sober"

Community Events