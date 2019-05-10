Speech to Text for Students helping seniors

we finally have some nice - it's a good time for spring cleaning. and some local residents are getting a helping hand with their chores. seniors helping seniors-vo-1 seniors helping seniors-vo-4 students at byron high and middle school are helping senior citizens - and people with disabilities - out around their homes. that includes betty tomm. the students cleaned both the inside and outside of her house.xxx seniors helping seniors-sot-1 seniors helping seniors-sot-2 they got done in an hour it would've taken me five days the byron school district worked with family service rochester to coordinate the effort - which aims to help senior citizens and people with disabilities remain independent and be able to live on their own. /