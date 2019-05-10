Speech to Text for Local students make their mark on Washington, DC.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dc-vo-2 every spring - delegates from across the country participate in the national 4-h conference in washington d-c. most states have 5 delegates attend. for iowa - 3 of those five this year are from worth county. students in dc-vo-1 lowerthird2line:worth co. delegates attend 4h conference kimt news 3 they are julia quisley - peyton pangburn - and kelsie kinne. they took part in roundtable discussions on topics ranging from ag challenges to healthy relationships - and even mental health. they feel that the chance to speak with policy makers is a great experience. and we're told it's very rare to have more than 2 delegates from one county attend this conference.xxx students in dc-sot-1 lowerthird2line:julia quisley senior, northwood-kensett high school "when you think of representatives from iowa and then 3 of us get selected from the same county, and 2 of us happen to go to the same school and live in the same town, it's unbelievable." lowerthird2line:peyton pangburn junior, northwood-kensett high school "to have some sort of hand in policy and working with these government partners whether that's the house or senate or some sort of agency or department." the three also met with us senators joni ernst and chuck grassley and u-s representative dave loebsack - and staffers of representatives steve king and abby finkenauer. / now