Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Austin man charged in Mower Co. crash that killed 90-year-old man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

The DNR's Detector Dog is in town and staying very busy.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:47 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mussels-natvo-3 with so many boats and trailers coming and going from albert lea lakes this weekend for the governor's fishing opener - the minnesota department of natural resources is bringing in reinforcements to help sniff out invasive species. take a look.xxx zebra mussels-natvo-1 natural sound zebra mussels-natvo-5 this is brady - an eight year old golden retriever mix who's trained to detect zebra muscles. brady and his handler - conservation officer julie siems - will be busy checking boats and equipment throughout the weekend. the d-n-r uses canines because they can often find the invasive mussels in places human inspectors might miss. brady came to the dnr from a rescue organization after being surrendered by his owner. siems says they knew right away that he had what it takes to be a detector dog.xxx zebra mussels-sot-1 zebra mussels-sot-2 "they have to have a high toy drive they need to want to work for something and every time he sniffs something out he thinks in the end he might get a ball if he finds it so he works that much harder." brady was the minnesota d-n- r's first ever detector dog. he's been doing inspections at the governor's fishing openers for six years. / all eyes on are albert lea this weekend for the big opener. dnr commissioner-vo-1 dnr commissioner-vo-3 and not only is this governor tim walz's inaugural fishing opener - it's also the first time albert lea has served as host city. this morning we caught up with the minnesota d-n-r commissioner who hopes having the event there will put albert lea on the map as a fishing destination.xxx dnr commissioner-sot-1 dnr commissioner-sot-3 "it is not the first place you think of when you think of a fishing opener but really it is a fantastic place for getting out and doing some angling there's a diversity of fish that you can go after here so i'm just hoping everyone has a successful and safe fishing opener here in albert lea." and fishing isn't just fun - it's also big business. the industry reels in nearly two-and-a half billion dollars each year. /
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students helping seniors

Image

Local students make their mark on Washington, DC.

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

Image

"Without farmers, you would be hungry, naked, and sober"

Image

Fight Hunger, Spark Change

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Dredge Tour

Image

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

Image

Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

Image

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Community Events