Speech to Text for MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mussels-natvo-3 with so many boats and trailers coming and going from albert lea lakes this weekend for the governor's fishing opener - the minnesota department of natural resources is bringing in reinforcements to help sniff out invasive species. take a look.xxx zebra mussels-natvo-1 natural sound zebra mussels-natvo-5 this is brady - an eight year old golden retriever mix who's trained to detect zebra muscles. brady and his handler - conservation officer julie siems - will be busy checking boats and equipment throughout the weekend. the d-n-r uses canines because they can often find the invasive mussels in places human inspectors might miss. brady came to the dnr from a rescue organization after being surrendered by his owner. siems says they knew right away that he had what it takes to be a detector dog.xxx zebra mussels-sot-1 zebra mussels-sot-2 "they have to have a high toy drive they need to want to work for something and every time he sniffs something out he thinks in the end he might get a ball if he finds it so he works that much harder." brady was the minnesota d-n- r's first ever detector dog. he's been doing inspections at the governor's fishing openers for six years. / all eyes on are albert lea this weekend for the big opener. dnr commissioner-vo-1 dnr commissioner-vo-3 and not only is this governor tim walz's inaugural fishing opener - it's also the first time albert lea has served as host city. this morning we caught up with the minnesota d-n-r commissioner who hopes having the event there will put albert lea on the map as a fishing destination.xxx dnr commissioner-sot-1 dnr commissioner-sot-3 "it is not the first place you think of when you think of a fishing opener but really it is a fantastic place for getting out and doing some angling there's a diversity of fish that you can go after here so i'm just hoping everyone has a successful and safe fishing opener here in albert lea." and fishing isn't just fun - it's also big business. the industry reels in nearly two-and-a half billion dollars each year. /