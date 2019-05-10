Speech to Text for "Without farmers, you would be hungry, naked, and sober"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when we talk about fighting hunger - it's important to remember where our food comes from. farming billboard-vo-6 farming billboard-vo-5 if you've driven on highway 52 in zumbrota - you've probably seen this. it says "without farming you would be hungry, naked and sober." it's referencing the crucial role farmers play in making products like clothing and alcohol. farmer donald schliep's daughter came up with the idea after their family farm faced tough times. donald says with crop prices on the decline - he hopes this message will get others thinking about how much farming impacts our daily lives.xxx farming billboard-sot-1 farming billboard-sot-3 "our message is trying to show that agriculture is more than the food on your table, the clothes on your back from fiber to cotton. and and stuff for alcohol and for your alcoholic beverages and even your soft drinks." and his effort seems to be working. donald says a lot of people passing by stop and take pictures of the hay bale billboard - and chat with donald and his wife about the message. /