Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Austin man charged in Mower Co. crash that killed 90-year-old man Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

"Without farmers, you would be hungry, naked, and sober"

That's the message a local farmer is spreading through a unique "billboard."

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for "Without farmers, you would be hungry, naked, and sober"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when we talk about fighting hunger - it's important to remember where our food comes from. farming billboard-vo-6 farming billboard-vo-5 if you've driven on highway 52 in zumbrota - you've probably seen this. it says "without farming you would be hungry, naked and sober." it's referencing the crucial role farmers play in making products like clothing and alcohol. farmer donald schliep's daughter came up with the idea after their family farm faced tough times. donald says with crop prices on the decline - he hopes this message will get others thinking about how much farming impacts our daily lives.xxx farming billboard-sot-1 farming billboard-sot-3 "our message is trying to show that agriculture is more than the food on your table, the clothes on your back from fiber to cotton. and and stuff for alcohol and for your alcoholic beverages and even your soft drinks." and his effort seems to be working. donald says a lot of people passing by stop and take pictures of the hay bale billboard - and chat with donald and his wife about the message. /
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students helping seniors

Image

Local students make their mark on Washington, DC.

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Keeping local lakes free of invasive species

Image

"Without farmers, you would be hungry, naked, and sober"

Image

Fight Hunger, Spark Change

Image

MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Dredge Tour

Image

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

Image

Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

Image

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Community Events