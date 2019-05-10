Clear
Fight Hunger, Spark Change

A campaign underway in Rochester is collecting food donations for families in need.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

hunger roch-vo-2 when you sit down at the dinner table tonight - it's easy to take your meal for granted. one in every eight americans struggle with hunger. that's according to the u-s department of agriculture, fight hunger roch-vo-1 fight hunger roch-vo-5 that's why the rochester- based channel one regional food bank is teaming up with feeding america - along with walmart and sam's club - for the "fight hunger, spark change" campaign. in olmsted county alone - around 12- hundred people don't know where their next meal is coming from.xxx fight hunger roch-sot-1 fight hunger roch-sot-2 "its hard to phathom its hard to think that we are fortune enough to be able to come and pick out some groceries for our family and to think that there is others in our country here that struggle with that." so walmart has donated million million dollars to the cause. you have until may 20th to make a donation. / stamp out hunger-wpvo-1 stamp out hunger-wpvo-2 and that's not the only way you can help the hungry. the stamp out hunger food drive is happening tomorrow nationwide - including in local communities - including mason city, austin, and albert lea. all you have to do is leave non perishable food donations in a bag near your mail box - and your mail carrier will pick it up. it will then be donated to local food banks. / farming
