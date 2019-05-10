Speech to Text for MN Governor's Fishing Opener: Dredge Tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

governor's fishing opener is being held in albert lea for the first time ever. as you can imagine - excitement is taking over the town - as festivities get underway. right now - dredging is taking place on fountain lake - where governor walz will be fishing tomorrow. it's the second year of the project - and today - we're getting an up close look at how it works. she joins us live in albert lea - annalise you went on a dredging tour?xxx fishing opener dredging-liveintro-2 yes raquel - i'm here at edgewater park in albert lea. a small boat picked up a group of us from this dock - and shuttled us all the way out there to get on the dredge. let me tell you - a dredge is loud. fishing opener dredging-minipkg-1 fishing opener dredging-pkg-2 nat: dredge this dredge is removing sediment and debris from the bottom of fountain lake. it's a project being done by the shell rock river watershed district. their main goal is to improve water quality. fishing opener dredging-pkg-3 "phosphorous removal from sediment that's at the bottom of the lake. we have 40 to 80 percent of an internal load of phosphorous every summer which can cause algae blooms." fishing opener dredging-pkg-4 when too much algae grows - other plants can die. fishing opener dredging-pkg-7 "this lake is such an important feature of the community, so to be able to increase the depth of the lake to enhance the water quality and increase the opportunities for recreation too is an important thing for the community." fishing opener dredging-pkg-6 taking visitors on dredging tours and the other events throughout the minnesota governor's fishing opener are a chance to show off what albert lea's lakes have to offer. '"we do not have aquatic invasive species here so that is an issue people won't have to deal with. the lakes here are shallower than in other parts of the state so for folks who are not used to fishing in this area it will be a little bit of a different experience. people fishing this weekend can expect to see walleyes - northern pikes "i hear the crappies are biting." "its very exciting especially for this area. for the city of albert lea, freeborn county, and our wonderful features that we have here. our lakes. fountain lake, pickeral lake, albert lea lake. it's just a wonderful time to promote our area." / fishing opener dredging-livetag-2 when the dredging is complete - water is expected to be more clear. the watershed also hopes to create more fish habitat - such as rock piles. any final commment if i see boats on the water or anything else going on. live in albert lea annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. we'll have much more on the minnesota governor's fishing opener coming up a little later in the newscast. fishing opener dredging-vo-1 and stay with kimt news three for complete coverage of the opener. we'll have team coverage in albert lea throughout the entire weekend. /