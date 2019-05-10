Clear

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( high pressure has taken over control and chased away whatever remaining cloud cover we've been under during the overnight. this will all lead to a mostly sunny day with temps quickly rebounding near 60! although still below the season norm, which is now near 70, it'll feel much nicer compared to our last couple days of highs in the 40s. winds will also remain manageable from the west northwest before shifting from the south tonight. for saturday, clouds will be on the increase through the day with scattered showers and isolated storms possible during the pm hours. this will not effect walk ms in mason city, but those attending the mn fishing opener in albert lea need to be aware. as of now, showers/storm s look to move in closer to 3á 5pm. keep an eye to the sky when out on the lake!
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
