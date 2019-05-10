Speech to Text for Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

and this is the first time that albert lea has hosted the "governor's fishing opener" in its 72 year history. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo shares the excitement from locals whose city is in the spotlight! water on rocks the waters are calm on fountain lake, but they won't be for long. well we're going to have a lot of boats out here on fountain lake. that's because the 72nd annual governor's fishing opener is happening in albert lea for the first time ever. which means a lot to people who live there, like joyce nixon. it's just a success story. those that live in albert lea, they're excited to have visitors come in. you always want visitors. and to city leaders like council member and avid angler jason howland, who's also fishing this weekend. we're going to be able to show off all the great things we have here. and the great fishing we have here in fountain lake. and he's not too worried about getting a bite among all the boaters. i've got some secret spots. are you willing to share? not on camera, (laugh( this fishing opener is about more than catching fish in these waters, it's the official kick off to tourism. tourism is a big part of albert lea. we draw a lot of tax dollars through tourism. and this weekend is a good start... with area hotels saying they're "booked to the gills" because of the big event. and hopefully it helps bring an even more successful summer of tourism. to have that much exposure all here in one weekend, it's going to be pretty big for our community. they're many people who annalisa spoke with say they're proud to host governor tim walz's first fishing opener, since he represented their district for so many years.