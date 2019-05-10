Clear

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 7:05 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

big weekend in albert lea, as the "governor's fishing opener" kicks off with a lot of events today. kimt news 3's deedee stiepan joins us live from there, and is learn the new steps minnesota dánár is taking to stop the spread of an invasive species! we have a complete list of events on our website. kimt.com.
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
