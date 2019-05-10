Clear

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Posted: May. 9, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

a belmondá klemme graduate is seeing major success on the golf course and plans to take the sport to the pro tour. wes buntenbach wrapped up his collegiate career at parkville in missouri by being named the american midwest confernce's player of the year. he was selected to first team all conference with scored of 75 á 74 á and 74. i talked with him on the phone earlier and he says it comes as a result of lofty goals and hard work.xxx i just wanted to have a whole good entire season not just one good tournament like i did last year at conference so playing consistently well for the entire season was a accomplishmen t and being under par for entire season was another goal i set and
