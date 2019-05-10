Speech to Text for Anglers are ready for the MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news three sports á kaleb gillock who had a chance to catch up with a high school fishing team. hey katie and george á that's right á i met with three siblings from the albert lea anglers who are ecstatic about this weekend's fishing opener á as they've been waiting for this event to happen in their backyard since a young age.xxx "it's a very good club, they have tournaments they pay for all over minnesota or even more than that if you want but even local fishing tournaments á they're great." that's albert lea junior á kenny flatten á talking about an outside of school club known as the albert lea anglers. kenny was joined by his siblings elliott and jasper at the lake this afternoon á and they all said the passion for being on the waters began at a young age from their father. "um, my dad, definitely. he's been taking us since we were, i don't know, as soon as we could walk pretty much. we've been fishing and hunting and stuff." like any siblings they don't see eye to eye except for when they're on the lakes. "yeah, i don't get along with them most of the time but, like, when it comes to fishing we do." with the fishing opener being in town this weekend á the flatten's weekend plans have already been booked. "yeah, i'll be out all the time. probably sun up to sun down." and while these young fisherman are eager to get out on the waters this weekend they're not alone nearly 400 boats are expected to be on the albert lea area lakes this weekend. "julia said 400 boats are coming, which is á that's a pile. brings a lot of business to town, i guess." that makes for more than 400 fisherman who are hopful for making the biggest catch. "depends on what you want to fish but it's probably one of the best bass lakes around you've just got to stay near the shore lines. don't go out deep." what the flatten most about this outdoorsy sport is the challenge it presents compared to the typically xs and os sports. "it's a lot of fun but it takes a lot of skill to come out here, like other sports. you can dance, play football and basketball and all that, and when you come out here you can go all over different lakes and it's all, like, different."