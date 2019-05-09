Speech to Text for Art Behind Bars

program at the freeborn county adult detention center is being brought into the public eye. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was in albert lea today á learning all about it á brooke./// katie, george, detanees and inmates at the detention center are getting the chance to let their emotions out in a special way... take a look.xxx it's often said that art transcends cultural boundaries... it doesn't discriminate... it can be translated into any language... maybe that's why inmates and detainees at the freeborn county adult detention center take full advantage when they get the chance to create. "we started with just origonally 6 inmates and now were at 10." jim and caroline each volunteer once a week for 2 and a half hours. jim teaches a painting class. "you look at em' and you say, yeah that all came from that same picture." and caroline leads a creative writing workshop. "he wrote this: i started painting at freeborn county jail in 2018. i was referred to the class by the programmer, heather coombs. we had an art teacher who goes by the name of jim. a very incredible man. jim taught me how to use the brushes. how to use the paint brushes without fear of messing the canvas, it is a wonderful experience. i never in my life thought id ever try something like painting this experience made me think, my initials bad do not define who i truly am." the program is self sustaining as many of the paintings are sold. being a part of the program is viewed as a privelege. there are rules. "we don't talk about politics we don't talk about religion we don't talk about crime." "we only listen to classical music, there's no swearing." and the thought is, embracing the creative process, if only for a few hours a week, might be all that is needed to change a person and brighten their future. "it's not just their lives, it's a difference in the community because if they make one different choice, this could be a ripple effect to positive choices for lots of people." these pieces of art will be on display and on sale at the albert lea art center until june 8th. there are also binders on display of peoples stories that they've written./// thank you brooke, very interesting. the program is selfásustaining á so all of the money goes right back into keeping it going./// battle lines being drawn on