Speech to Text for Homelessness & Affordable housing

mallet./// first tonight... it's a big problem á but not a new one. homelessness in rochester. mayo kim norton has made it her mission to address the issue ábut she isn't the only one. community members got together tonight at hope summit christian church to talk about ways to help out. kimt news 3's isabella basco took to the streets to find out how we can pitch in too. isabella? katie and george... while the brutal minnesota winter might be over... on a chilly night like tonight... homeless people are taking to the skyways to sleep. and one of them tells me he just wants people to notice him.xxx every day as people walkáby without so much as eye contact in the skyways... bobby sonnenberg... a man without a home... feels ignored. "there's a lot of people that go through the subways and the skyway and they see us and they turn their head up like we don't exist, like they don't want to acknowledge that we're there." and he wonders why... no one can imagine themselves in his place. "it's like how can you judge us when this could be happening to you? it's just a split decision or something could happen and you got no place to go." which is why steve frazee á the director of a nonáprofit that helps the homeless á says caring is the first step. "to be able to offer options to them that they've figured out the best thing they can have right now. what we want to try to do is try to find as a community to find something better that they will like so we can help them become a member of our community." frazee says showing that we care will create understanding and move us closer to a solution. "we want to try to help them to believe that we have a community that provides them even better things. for a lot of their life they have experience that it doesn't include that for them." this is what sonnenberg hopes for and what he needs you to hear. "just acknowledge us. just tell us you are here for us. you are thinking about us or praying about us or something to acknowledge that we're here, that we're normal human beings." tonight's event was organized by the landing mn, inc. which is a new noná profit that aims to help homeless people. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella... almost 553á thousand people are homeless on a single night according to a report by the u.s. department of housing and urban development./// there are a lot of things that contribute to homelessness. but a big one in rochester is the lack of affordable housing in the area. the coalition for rochester area housing is a privateápublic partnership. the group announced it would approve more than 2á million dollars for four affordable housing projects. it'll go to places like the zumbro ridge estates and center city housing. steve borchardt (boreákart) is the housing coalition director á and says it's important we find ways to make sure people can afford to live.xxx "the reason we need to do this is because 39 percent of the households in olmsted county have a gross annual income of 50á thousand dollars or less. these are the folks that all of us engage every day as we go about our business." collectively all of the projects will generate around 282 new units of affordable housing in the community.///