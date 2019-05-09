Albert Lea is the place to be

Clear

fishing opener./// the minnesota governor's fishing opener is in full swing in albert lea... but it doesn't always happen in our area. the opener started back in 19á83 and has been held in cities all over the state. thinking about having the big event in albert lea á many may think it would be over looked á even forgotten about once the opener is all said and done. however á one avid angler says it's among one of the best places to be in the land of 10 thousand lakes.xxx "just an abundance of things to do. we've got a walking trail around the lake so people can walk around which a lot of people do in the summer and i just cant think of any other place i'd rather live." the opener kicked off today but really ramps up tomorrow á kimt news 3's deedee steepan á annalise johnson á and isabella basco will all bring live reports from albert lea with the very latest. and kimt news 3 sport's zach gilleland has all your fishing do's and don'ts. you don't want to miss it./// new developments tonight in a serious
