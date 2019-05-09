Clear

600 Volunteers Helping Out

They're all working to put on events for the MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Posted: May. 9, 2019 7:04 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for 600 Volunteers Helping Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

governor's fishing opener possible á six hundred volunteers are pitching in. we met up with two of them at the registration desk in country inn and suites. brenda ludtke (ludákey) and michelle neeley are getting visitors checked in and answering their questions. they're looking forward to the weekend and showing off their community.xxx i think the fact of just seeing so many new people coming in. albert lea is a great community and it's got a lot to offer and just bringing in a lot of new people i think will be good for the businesses the hotels. all but 6 of the country inn and suites rooms are booked by people who are in town for the
Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

600 Volunteers Helping Out

Image

94-year-old continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

Image

Butcher retires after 50 years in the business

Image

Mason City gets set for Walk MS fundraiser

Image

Economic boost expected from MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/9

Image

Build Design Weld Competition

Image

Olmsted County distracted driving enforcement results

Image

Teacher facing charges after student says he was struck by a meter stick

Image

Tracking the Return of Sunshine

Community Events