Speech to Text for 600 Volunteers Helping Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

governor's fishing opener possible á six hundred volunteers are pitching in. we met up with two of them at the registration desk in country inn and suites. brenda ludtke (ludákey) and michelle neeley are getting visitors checked in and answering their questions. they're looking forward to the weekend and showing off their community.xxx i think the fact of just seeing so many new people coming in. albert lea is a great community and it's got a lot to offer and just bringing in a lot of new people i think will be good for the businesses the hotels. all but 6 of the country inn and suites rooms are booked by people who are in town for the