94-year-old continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

if you've ever volunteered á you know sometimes you get back what you give á tená fold. and that's exactly the case for one longátime volunteer at mayo clinic in rochester. <it was 32 short years ago... "it was in march of 87." that's the year phyllis helgeson began walking these halls at mayo clinic á volunteering. "if i didn't look forward to it i guess i wouldn't be here as long as i have been." through the years she's held a variety of positions... and worn an assortment of outfits. "when i started we wore pink. everyone except for the men." "then we went to green and then we finally ended up we decided all the volunteers should wear blue." it's fair to say á blue's a good look on phyllis. two days a month... she volunteers. "in the morning i go to the surgical messenger at 8:30." in the afternoons you'll find her manning this desk in the emergency room. "some want to be seen and others are looking for someone in the hospital á a lot of them come in with ambulance and then the family is trying to find them." from typewriters to flat screen computers á phyllis has seen it all. "if you don't mind my asking how old are you?" "94." she's a spry gal... who continues to learn... and try new things. "i remember asking a gal when we were waiting for the bus. does this bus go to st. mary's and she said, yes." as to what she credits for her upbeat outlook? "i just have to be thankful that i really have had very good health outside of a few things that happened. i do have some longevity in my family, too"> phyllis still lives in the countryá making an hour long oneáway drive to volunteer. she's constantly learning new skills á including training on epic á mayo clinic's electronic health record and billing