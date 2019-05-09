Clear
Butcher retires after 50 years in the business

Britt Food Center's Larry Hagen will be hanging up his apron and cleaver after more than 5 decades of service behind the meat counter.

Posted By: Jon Bendickson

in britt is hanging up his cleaver for good. butcher retires-vo-1 lowerthird2line:meat department manager retiring britt, ia larry hagen has been worked in the meat department at britt food center for 50 years - but is retiring tomorrow. today - the store held a retirement party where shoppers and family stopped by to wish him the best. hagen says one thing he'll miss is the people.xxx butcher retires-sot-1 lowerthird2line:larry hagen meat manager, britt food center "it's fun to meet different people all the time, when they come in and visit with them, have them order, get them what they want...every day is different." hagen says he plans to spend his retirement with his family.
