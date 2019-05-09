Speech to Text for Mason City gets set for Walk MS fundraiser

multiple sclerosis affects about 1 million people in the u-s. that's according to a recent study from the national m-s society. while there is no cure - an event this saturday will raise money for research. walk ms mc-vo-1 lowerthird2line:walk ms this saturday mason city, ia walk m-s will start saturday morning at southbridge mall. jen gogerty was first diagnosed with m-s in 2002. she says while there are some common symptoms such as numbness or tingling - there are other symptoms that can vary from person to person - including the most common type - relapsing remitting m- s.xxx walk ms mc-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jen gogerty walk ms coordinator "you can have issues whether it could be with balance, it could be with vision, it could be some cognitive things...those are kind of the main ones, but there's other things that could happen to a person as well." registration starts at 9 a-m at southbridge mall. the walk starts at 10. the goal is to raise 37 thousand dollars - all of which will go towards research. /