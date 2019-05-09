Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mason City gets set for Walk MS fundraiser

The Walk MS event looks to raise money to fund research for a cure.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Mason City gets set for Walk MS fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

multiple sclerosis affects about 1 million people in the u-s. that's according to a recent study from the national m-s society. while there is no cure - an event this saturday will raise money for research. walk ms mc-vo-1 lowerthird2line:walk ms this saturday mason city, ia walk m-s will start saturday morning at southbridge mall. jen gogerty was first diagnosed with m-s in 2002. she says while there are some common symptoms such as numbness or tingling - there are other symptoms that can vary from person to person - including the most common type - relapsing remitting m- s.xxx walk ms mc-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jen gogerty walk ms coordinator "you can have issues whether it could be with balance, it could be with vision, it could be some cognitive things...those are kind of the main ones, but there's other things that could happen to a person as well." registration starts at 9 a-m at southbridge mall. the walk starts at 10. the goal is to raise 37 thousand dollars - all of which will go towards research. /
Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Butcher retires after 50 years in the business

Image

Mason City gets set for Walk MS fundraiser

Image

Economic boost expected from MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/9

Image

Build Design Weld Competition

Image

Olmsted County distracted driving enforcement results

Image

Teacher facing charges after student says he was struck by a meter stick

Image

Tracking the Return of Sunshine

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Community Events