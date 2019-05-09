Speech to Text for Economic boost expected from MN Governor's Fishing Opener

opener stinger-vo-1 tonight we are kicking off our team coverage of the minnesota governor's fishing opener. roughly 300 people are registered to take part in the big event... as albert lea plays host for the first time. local businesses are preparing for the influx of people to the community. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is talking to businesses about how they think the weekend will benefit the local economy. she joins us now live - annalise?xxx fishing opener-lintro-2 amy - george - i'm here in downtown albert lea. with a large crowd of people expected to come to albert lea this weekend - they're going to need places to sleep - eat - and shop. i spoke to two local businesses about the impact they think the governor's fishing opener will have on the city.xxx fishing opener-mpkg-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:mn governor's fishing opener businesses prepare for fishing opener .. albert lea, mn "we just want to make the place as open and inviting as possible." the albert lea art center and local restaurant the elbow room have been busy preparing for the governors fishing opener - and now the weekend is finally here. the art center is showcasing fish-themed pieces from local and student artists and has some showcases planned for the weekend. the elbow room is featuring a special menu for tomorrow. fishing opener-mpkg-4 "we're excited about new people coming to town, trying food and enjoying themselves. it'll be fun, fishing tournament. it'll be fun, exciting." fishing opener-mpkg-5 with many visitors in town for the next few days - the two businesses think all of the activity will boost albert lea's economy. fishing opener-mpkg-6 "with the number of visitors and media we are expecting a very fishing opener-mpkg-7 good crowd, a good sized crowd," / fishing opener-ltag-2 to help make this weekend possible - there are 600 volunteers working at the governors fishing opener. i'll introduce you to two of them tonight on kimt news 3 at 6 and 10. live in albert lea - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / fishing opener-wpvo-1 thank you annalise. this weekend - kimt news 3 will be bringing you team coverage of all the action from the minnesota governor's fishing opener in albert lea. be sure to tune in as anglers from all over flock to the area to try their luck out on the water.xxx