Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/9

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lowerthird2 anchor:george mallet chris nelson kimt news 3 weather-live-3 the rain is expected to move out of the region overnight with a few isolated showers by the morning. it remains cloudy and windy on thursday with highs likely not getting out of the 40s, nearly 20 degrees below average. most locations received over an inch of rainfall since this morning. thursday looks much drier as the low tracks east, and the sun runs toward the area by friday. highs get close to 60 on friday. for the fishing opener for saturday, highs climb into the mid 60s with afternoon or evening showers possible. a few rumbles of thunder possible, too. the next rain threat is back on monday night; however, we'll see more sunny and milder days ahead. next week will feature highs in the low 70s; it may seem higher than what we are used to, but it's only a few degrees above the norm. tonight: scattered showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: ne 8-18 mph tomorrow: rain ending early, then cloudy. highs: upper 40s. winds: n 15-30 mph tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 30s. winds: n 15-30 mph. thank you chris. / davenport flood-2 tonight - we are getting a better idea of the economic impact of severe flooding along the mississippi river. a business