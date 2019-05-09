Speech to Text for Build Design Weld Competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

put on your safety glasses - put in your ear plugs - and hard hats for this story. take a look. welding comp-vo-1 lowerthird2line:design build showcase mason city, ia natural sound high school students from around north iowa are at ni- acc today for their annual design build showcase. it included a building competition with teams tasked to build a shed - as well as a welding competition - and a nailing competition. local were on hand to provide guidance and direction. g-h-v senior jack powers is going into the field of fire science at iowa central community college after graduation - but also has an interest in the trades. he says the need is present for people to get into these sort of fields.xxx welding comp-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jack powers senior, garner-hayfield-ventura high school "i've seen plenty of openings for different types of construction because it's such a high demand, i think nothing's more demanding than what i think would be construction because you can never have too many people working on a building or even like what we were doing like a shed."