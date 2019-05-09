Clear
Olmsted County distracted driving enforcement results

More than 100 citations were given out.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 4:49 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

distracted driving is responsible for more than three-thousand deaths each year. but even alarming numbers like that aren't enough to get everyone to kick the dangerous habit. the results are in after a three week distracted driving enforcement in minnesota. in olmsted county alone - more than 100 people were tickted. local drivers we talked to say they aren't surprised by that number. " i drive in from eyota every single day and i'm at a lot of stop lights and everything else and i've waited for cars at the lights because it was more important for them to text message or email. i think it's a good idea that they are actually doing something and it probably will be a lot more once they ramp it up. and it's not just texting that can distract you while you're on the road. the olmsted county sheriff's office wants you to keep this in mind as well. pre-program your radio stations so it's easy to switch while you're behind the wheel. adjust your mirrors and heat or air- condition before you hit the road. map out your destination and enter the g-p-s route in advance. and if you're eating or drinking - avoid messy foods and make sure your beverage is secure.
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
