Teacher facing charges after student says he was struck by a meter stick

The teacher is a science teacher at Stewartville High School

Posted: May. 9, 2019 4:47 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

a local teacher is facing charges for hitting a student with a meter stick. teacher charged-grx-3 43-year-old david sklenicka is a science teacher at stewartville high school. he's charged with malicious punishment of a child and fifth degree assault. court documents say the incident happened in september of 2018. the student says he was sitting in sklenicka's class - had finished his school work and was using a tablet to watch videos - when sklenicka hit him twice in the leg with a meter stick. the student didn't want to report the incident at first. but then in october - the student says sklenicka sprayed him in the back with a water bottle while he was tying his shoes. in a meeting with school officials, sklenicka said he "tapped" the victim with the ruler and he did so to "end the conversation, not to inflict harm or punishment." / teacher charged-vo-1 teacher charged-wpvo-3 today - we went to stewartville to talk to parents about this incident. ryan sackett tells us his child has sklenicka as a teacher. while he doesn't defend the teacher's actions - he does believe that taking legal action may be taking the situation too far.xxx teacher charged-sot-1 teacher charged-sot-2 "i don't believe its like a malicious thing. my kids go to school here they know that teacher i've never had a compliant." kimt news three reached out to the stewartville superintendent. she tells us sklenicka is still employed by the district. she would not comment on whether the criminal charges he's facing will change that.
