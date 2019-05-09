Speech to Text for Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

byron high school is being recognized as one of the best in the nation. but it's also part of one of the lowest funded districts per student in minnesota. there are a number of factors that go into why districts are funded differently. but at the end of the day, according to the byron superintendent ... the state gives them about 75á hundred dollars per student... which is about 17 percent less than the average in minnesota... most districts get about 9 thousand dollars. but despite this... the school is still an "aáplus' getting it's rank among the best in the nation. principal steve willman says they overcome low funding because of people who say "yes"... staff members, businesses, and volunteers who partner with them. saying limited money doesn't mean limited that doesn't limit the creativity and the power of collaboration and the opportunities that we can provide our students can still be very rich. and not everything has to cost money to be valuable. a number of other schools in the area also( getting named the best in the nation. you can see if your kid's school made the list with this story on káiámát dot