Speech to Text for Forest City library on the move

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the forest city city council is saying it's time for a new libraryáábut it won't be moving too far. library director krista cosgriff says they're simply running out of room. they'll be taking their belongings and moving next doorááto the old forest city foods grocery store. cosgriff says they host around 30 meetings each month and would likely have a lot more if they had more space. those with the city say they aren't sure what will become of the old library once the move happens. but they still have time to make that decision.///