Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Posted: May. 9, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

yesterday afternoon in the duluth area. parts of the area got 4 to 8 inches of our soggy system continues to trudge onward and out of the area, leaving behind a few isolated showers but plenty of fog/drizzle. this will limit visibility around the area through the early morning and morning commute. although rain will diminish during this time, winds and cold will be sticking around for the day. gusts will near 30 mph from the north once again this thursday, with highs struggling to make it into the 50s. mostly cloudy skies will remain into the overnight before some clearing begins to take place. like flipping a switch, the sunshine and 60s return for friday á making for a great end to a busy spring week! a scattered showers chance still lingers for saturday's pm hours, but sunshine looks to remain dominant for the majority of the weekend. next week, the 70s are back alongside more sun! allergy sufferers be prepared á plants will be taking full advantage of the drier conditions. today: am fog/drizzle/iso lated showers/cloud y. highs: upper 40s. winds: nw 10á15 mph. gusts near 30 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 30s. winds: nw 5á15 mph. next on daybreak.. trash mountain! we'll tell you just how much was picked up during rochester's a litter bit
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
