Speech to Text for NC Softball is back into the swing of things

it might be rainy outside á but that's not stopping the newman catholic softball team from taking advantage of the short amount of practice time before the season. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á has the details. katie á i had a chance to stop by practice this evening and after chatting with the knights á they're fired up and ready to take care of last year's unfinished business.xxx we accomplished a lot last year but i think the disappointment from not going all the way is going to drive us even more. like we know what it feels to be so close but we really want to reach that point of going to state. that's newman catholic senior á erin smith á talking about the high hopes for the knights this season. after losing some seniors from last year's team á fellow current senior á macy alexander á is confident the team has the right chemistry to go to the next level this year. i just think we've got good chemistry throughout the whole team. we've only had a few practices but it's pretty obvious that we've got good chemistry and we're going to work well together. practices just started this week á which smith says she's been looking forward to á because it's a step toward reaching the team's goals this season. it feels great, i've been waiting for it since last season so i'm really excited. we talked about it even in the first practice how our goal was to get to state