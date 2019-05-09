Speech to Text for SAW: Danielle Johnson

each week we highlight a local studentá athlete who excels on and off the course. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á joins us from studio three to introuduce us to this standout athlete. hey katie and george á we've seen her help lead the osage green devils on a run in the volleyball state tournament á drill half court shots á and now she's the a top of iowa conference meet medalist and she's only a sophomore.xxx saw intro she brings a great work ethic. her ability to take direction and and translate that out into the course is really high and that's where i think she excels is she can change what she does with some direction. osage head coach eric goddard singing the praises of sophomore golfer á danielle johnson. she was the low medalist at the top of iowa conference east division meet on monday, shooting an 18 hole score of 88. i was not expecting to go out and shoot that well but it was definitely a mental thing being focused the whole time. johnson believes her mental toughness comes from her expereinces on the basketball and volleyball courts. i mean, i've definitely been in tough situation in basketball and volleyball where you have to be completely focused and this was just one of those situations where i knew i had to go in and be completely focused for this and know what i have to do. while golf may not be her favorite sport á she inherited a love for the links from her father. now, she has an itch to continually improve. i've been about midá50s, lower 50's... i've been really trying to get into those 40s and so i've been really working on my game outside of practice and everything and i think it really showed up. that is why coach goddard calls her an exemplary athlete. when the coach is not around she's out there working. things i don't necessarily see i know she's out there on the weekends getting in the extra work and extra time to get better. to nominate a studentá athlete á log on to káiámát dot com