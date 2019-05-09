Speech to Text for Responding to sexual abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one in 3 girls and one in 5 boys will be sexually abused before the reach the age of 18, that's according to do something dot org. now, one rochester church is teaming up with a theologian and child abuse expert á to do something about it. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now with the story. brooke? katie á tonight here at christ united methodist church á community members gathered to learn first of all why abuse is happening in churches across the country... but also how to prevent it.xxx "simon says stop!" walking into a church... it's often a common understanding that those who walk in through the doors mean no harm, especially to youngesters. but victor vieth is in rochester educating the united methodist church about child abuse within faith communities. "they assume a sexual predator couldn't exist in their amidst so its easy for an offender to get into a church which is often very trusting and they often don't have very good policies and if they do have good policies they don't accompany it with good training." and on top of that, churches are seen as safe places. "there's sort of this built in incentive of oh i've known this person forever so it couldn't possibly be what this child is alleging so it makes it easier for this sort of treatment to happen inside a faith community." but that's why lead pastor elizabeth macaulay knew it was a good idea to hold this seminar. "we have policies in place to protect children but we also want to equipt families and children to advocate for themselves." dick and kathy estry are members of the church, and raised their daughter here. "obviously it feels good that we're making a positive response to this. we think this is a safe place for kids and we hope other people feel the same way." victor says the best way to prevent this sort of thing from happening whether its in a church or a daycare is by educating childten and adults. "teach them if anyone touches those parts covered by the bathing suit, you can tell and keep on telling until someone another interesting part of the evening was that victor picked out specific scriptures about how unacceptable harming a child is in the christian faithá and he encourages others to do their own research. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. victor hopes in the future á more churches will educate their members and leaders on the topic so we can end child abuse within faith communities across the country./// if you're a verizon wireless user