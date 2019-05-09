Speech to Text for Compensating RPS workers for snow days

continuing coverage tonight... just last night á we told you about workers at rochester public schools who are demanding to be compensated for the pay they missed out on due to snow days. now á we're learning more about the bill stirring up the argument. rápás superintenden t michael munoz told kimt news 3 the district was still processing the bill and wasn''t sure what steps they'd take next... so we reached out to senator carla nelson who helped author the bill to get some answers. the bill would require the district to pay their hourly employees á but only for the days they choose to be snow days under the new bill. meaning there (is room for some districts to decide not "the idea being we wanted to keep our school districts whole in regards to funding and also that would mean those employees as well." superintenden t munoz expects the rochester public schools district to have a decision on what they'll do in regards to compensating their hourly employees