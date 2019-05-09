Clear

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

He is just one of many presidential candidates hitting the campaign trail.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

what caused it./// the presidential hopefuls seeking the democratic nomination will all make stops in iowa between now and the upcoming caucuses. today beto o'rourke stopped in mason city. kimt news three's george mallet was with him. former texas congressman beto o'rourke spoke to a large, enthusiastic crowd this afternoon at mason city's fathill brewery. and after the eventááá i asked him what he is doing to improve the civility of american politics. he pointed to the cross country road trip he and his republican colleague will hurd embarked on when snow cancelled their flight to dc. "so we both hopped in a rental car and drove 16á hundred miles and livestreamed the entire journey. our conversation, at a human level about our lives but also about policies that americans care about and showed that there's a way to agree on the common ground and a way to disagree without being disagreeable." the drive played on the cbs evening news and went viral on social media. today o'rourke engaged the iowa crowd by listening as much as talking. dustin menke liked that approach. "he really won me over here today. i'm a diehard bernie sanders supporter but now it's really going to be a toss up." color longtime democrat and union supporter anna jones impressed. "he's able to answer these questions. very upfront. very direct. i didn't feel like he was giving me a lot of, what would you call, lip service?" o'rourke has his work cut out for him to standout in a field of 21 democratic hopefuls... that may still grow. but beto o'rourke isn't afraid of hard work. next stop minnesota. in mason city gm kimt news three.
