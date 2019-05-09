Clear

New developments: truck in lake

We're hearing from a trained professional.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

the fun./// new developments tonight at ten. three good samaritans come to the rescue of an elderly woman in albert lea á and tonight at ten á we're learning about concerns from trained professionals. according to authorities 87á yearáold barbara gilbertson lost control of her car after mistaking the gas pedal for the break. she ended up plunging into a cold á fountain lake. luckily three people closeby were able to help gilbertson to safety... but it raises the question á is it safe to just dive in and help? kimt talked to the deputy fire chief of albert lea fire rescue who says to be wary of freezing water "anytime there's swift moving water, swift moving water is where you can be the most dangerous. any ice conditions, ice conditions are very quickly for you to overcome by the cold waters, now to become another victim versus one person to go after, there's multiple victims that we're going after at one point." hansen says if you are unsure... it is always better to wait for first responders to come before diving in to help./// one in 3 girls and one in 5 boys will be sexually
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
Community Events