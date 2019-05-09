Speech to Text for Governor's fishing opener kicks off Thursday

coming to southern minnesota tomorrow: the 72nd annual governor's fishing opener kicks off in albert lea. to prepare... security is being amped up and residents are making plans to hit the water. kimt news 3's isabella basco spent the day in albert lea to hear how preparations are going.xxx katie... the albert lea deputy police chief tells me police... sheriff and fire departments as well as the state patrol will be on hand to help patrol the area. when it comes to staying safe by the water... he has some words of wisdom.xxx in the twenty some years he has worn the badge... deputy police chief darren hanson has never seen an event like the fishing opener hit albert lea. he and his deputies are keeping a diligent watch as they increase patrols. "i know they are expecting probably 300 people to be out on the boats which is going to be a very busy weekend in albert lea." hanson offers some tips for anglers... "with iá35 and iá 90 there's a lot of construction right now, there's a lot of detours. plan extra time so you aren't rushed to get where you are going. especially if there is going to be people out with boat trailers." and if you plan on spending time on the water... "follow the rules of the lake when you are on the lake if you are boating. be aware if you are on the lake this weekend. many of the lakes are going to have extra traffic." jackie brooks has been living in albert lea for 19 years and plans on spending this exciting weekend with her two grandchildren. "i'm still gonna be out there... the kids and i go out. we sit around the lake and watch the boats and whatever." brooks game plan for keeping the kiddos safe. "keep them really close and watch them so they the real fun begins friday with a big island rendezvous on north broadway avenue and a kids fishing event at south edgewater park.