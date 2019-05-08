Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

might remember how (disgusted i was by chris's socks with snowflakes. today á he redeemed himself... with umbrellas. today's weather story is the obviously: rain. a storm system moving in from texas is throwing a plethora of moisture in our direction, which means the rain will continue on and off until tomorrow. at least another 0.50" of rainfall is possible until thursday morning. also, the winds will be gusting over 30 mph into the early night. the spotty showers diminish tomorrow with cloudy skies the rest of the day. highs may not even make it out of the 40s tomorrow with a breezy north wind. our end of the week and weekend forecast is improving with the only scattered shower chance being on saturday forecast looks drier and warmer with highs cranking back into the 70s next week. tonight: scattered showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: ne 8á18 mph tomorrow: rain ending early, then cloudy. highs: upper 40s. winds: n 15á30 mph tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 30s. if severe weather pops up á some people in rochester might be able to hear the warning sirens a little louder and clearer. rochester's emergency management director ken jones explains work begins this week to make that happen á