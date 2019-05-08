Clear

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Nelson's forecast includes isolated showers still through the early morning before ending for Thursday. Highs climb back into the 60s for Friday and weekend.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

might remember how (disgusted i was by chris's socks with snowflakes. today á he redeemed himself... with umbrellas. today's weather story is the obviously: rain. a storm system moving in from texas is throwing a plethora of moisture in our direction, which means the rain will continue on and off until tomorrow. at least another 0.50" of rainfall is possible until thursday morning. also, the winds will be gusting over 30 mph into the early night. the spotty showers diminish tomorrow with cloudy skies the rest of the day. highs may not even make it out of the 40s tomorrow with a breezy north wind. our end of the week and weekend forecast is improving with the only scattered shower chance being on saturday forecast looks drier and warmer with highs cranking back into the 70s next week. tonight: scattered showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: ne 8á18 mph tomorrow: rain ending early, then cloudy. highs: upper 40s. winds: n 15á30 mph tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 30s. if severe weather pops up á some people in rochester might be able to hear the warning sirens a little louder and clearer. rochester's emergency management director ken jones explains work begins this week to make that happen á
Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
