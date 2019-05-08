Clear

Cell Phone Outages

It affected some users' ability to hear the people talking to them on the phone

Posted: May. 8, 2019 7:41 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Cell Phone Outages

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talks about verizon wireless is showing reports of outages throughout the north iowa area take a look. you can see mason city... charles city... and clear lake all showing outages. more reports of interupttions came in throughout the day. kris olson says they learned about the issue last nightááhe's a first responder in mitchell county. verizon users can receive callsáábut are reporting not being able to hear the person on the other line.xxx either go back to your old landline phones and use those or if you can find somebody to call verizon and see what the problem is. verizon wireless employees say they are aware of the issue... and working to resolve it they tell kimt mostly
