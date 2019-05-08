Clear

Listening sessions focuses on economic growth in the Med City

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development presented a round table discussion.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Listening sessions focuses on economic growth in the Med City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester is expected to continue to grow á and today in rochester people are talking about the growth of the (economy in the region. at careerforce á the minnesota department of employment and economic development á or "deed" á presented and held a round table discussion. at the community engagement session á people such as armin budimlic (buhá(dimálich) discussed with deed what they feel the region needs to grow the economy and employment in southeastern minnesota.xxx i believe it's all about local strategic partnerships. we have a lot of great partnerships who provide services to our residents. it is just being intentional and strategic about working together. we have a significant workforce shortage in our state and certainly that's a big area so addressing the skill gap between employers who are looking for employees and folks that are looking for employment. beginning in june á requests for proposals for deed grants will be available. today was a chance for interested rochester organizations to ask questions.
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
