Speech to Text for Listening sessions focuses on economic growth in the Med City

rochester is expected to continue to grow á and today in rochester people are talking about the growth of the (economy in the region. at careerforce á the minnesota department of employment and economic development á or "deed" á presented and held a round table discussion. at the community engagement session á people such as armin budimlic (buhá(dimálich) discussed with deed what they feel the region needs to grow the economy and employment in southeastern minnesota.xxx i believe it's all about local strategic partnerships. we have a lot of great partnerships who provide services to our residents. it is just being intentional and strategic about working together. we have a significant workforce shortage in our state and certainly that's a big area so addressing the skill gap between employers who are looking for employees and folks that are looking for employment. beginning in june á requests for proposals for deed grants will be available. today was a chance for interested rochester organizations to ask questions.