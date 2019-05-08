Speech to Text for Evacuation Training

when disasters pose an imminent threat to communities á evacuations need to happen quickly. today á kimt news three's brian tabick is learning how important it is to stay on the same page. he joins us now live á brian?xxx george á around a dozen local and out of state first responders are going over their plans and how to make sure everyone is prepared to deal with major evacuations in the event of an emergency.xxx as you can imagine á a lot goes into the decicion on when to evacuate a building or an area. cerro gordo county emergency management coordinator steve o'neil says they look at what is causing the evacuation, resoruces they have, and who can declare the evacuation. all of these steps need to be done quickly. while o'neil says becaus it is so important for those responding to know the plans á it takes a lot of effort to ensure everyone is up to date on the process. it's the constant change and dynamic new people move into a position move into the area somebody retires takes a new position so there's a lot of cross so for us it's a continuous you're always educating your eyes training your eyes planning there's never an end to it. /// o neil says they meet once a month to make sure everyone is on the same page. live in mason city á brian tabick á kimt news 3./// thank you brian. o'neil says it is also the public's responsibility to be prepared for emergencies. for instance á if you are going to some type of big event á you should know where to go to seek shelter if severe weather strikes.///