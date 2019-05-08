Clear
Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Nelson's forecast tracking rain until tomorrow with well below average temperatures

Posted: May. 8, 2019 5:52 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

over 30 mph into the early night. the spotty showers diminish tomorrow with cloudy skies the rest of the day. highs may not even make it out of the 40s tomorrow with a breezy north wind. our end of the week and weekend forecast is improving with the only scattered shower chance being on saturday afternoon and evening. the forecast looks drier and warmer with highs cranking back into the 70s next week. tonight: scattered showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: ne 8-18 mph tomorrow: rain ending early, then cloudy. highs: upper 40s. winds: n 15-30 mph tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: upper 30s. winds: n 15-30 mph. thank you chris. / mn fish traffic-vo-3 if you are hitting the road for this weekend's minnesota fishing
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
